Acclaimed South African photographer David Goldblatt has died at the age of 87 at his home in the main city, Johannesburg.
Fans describe his talent as a photographer who "chronicled apartheid" and "could freeze time".
Goldblatt was the first South African to be given a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1988 and won a number of prestigious awards.
Here is a selection of some of his photographs from a career spanning three decades. We include Goldblatt's original caption with each image.
