Image caption The musician, whose real name is Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, became a father in May 2017

The one-year-old son of Nigerian music star D'banj has drowned in a pool at his home in the commercial city of Lagos, local media report.

D'banj did not directly confirm the Sunday incident but posted a black image on his Instagram account with the caption: "Trying Times . But my God is Always and Forever Faithful."

He was in Los Angeles attending the BET awards ceremony when his son died.

The Afropop star gained world fame for his 2012 hit, Oliver Twist.

He calls himself "Koko master" which could mean a variety of things from being the "boss", "lover" and the "main topic".

His music is a mix of Yoruba, English and Pidgin.

D'banj, whose real name is Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, became a father in May 2017, and posted regular pictures of his son, Daniel Oyebanjo III.

His last picture was on Fathers' Day on 17 July, of him changing his son's nappy.

Who is D'banj?

Thirty-eight-year old singer, entrepreneur and television personality

Voted best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2007

Best-selling African Artist at the 2014 World Music Awards

His Oliver Twist hit won him international fame

