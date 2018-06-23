Image copyright EPA Image caption Presindent Mnangagwa was campaigning ahead of elections next month

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has survived an apparent bomb attack in the city of Bulawayo.

Footage from the blast at White City Stadium appears to show Mr Mnangagwa leaving the stage after addressing supporters when a device went off.

He was not hurt, his spokesman said. But senior officials are among those injured, Zimbabwe media say.

President Mnangagwa came into power last November, ousting his former mentor Robert Mugabe.

Presidential spokesman Mr George Charamba issued a statement recalling: "There have been multiple attempts on the President's life over the past five years."