Explosion hits Ethiopia PM rally

Image copyright EPA Image caption Abiy Ahmed became prime minister after his predecessor resigned in February

An explosion has shaken a rally for Ethiopia's new PM Abiy Ahmed which was being attended by thousands of people in Addis Ababa.

Mr Ahmed was taken away by security personnel immediately after his speech, which he gave in the Ethiopian capital's Meskel Square.

Local media reports said several people had been hurt.

Mr Ahmed became prime minister after his predecessor Hailemariam Desalegn unexpectedly resigned in February.

The Addis Standard news website quoted a police officer as saying it was a "minor explosion" and "only a few were hurt".

Skip Twitter post by @addisstandard Update: The explosion occurred shortly after PM #AbiyAhmed finished his speech and the MC was introducing a "short program to follow". Organizers said the PM has already left the stage. A police officer at the scene told AS the "explosion was very minor & only a few were hurt" pic.twitter.com/0d0BOfKGPs — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) June 23, 2018 Report

Mr Abiy is the country's first leader from the ethnic Oromo group, which has been at the centre of nearly three years of anti-government protests that have left hundreds of people dead.

Many of the protesters have complained of marginalisation.

The Ethiopian government has been accused of human rights violations including torture and extrajudicial killing of political dissidents.

Are you at Addis Ababa? Did you witness the explosion? If it's safe to share your experiences then please email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk with your stories.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: