Ghana has dissolved its national football association after its president was filmed apparently accepting a "cash gift".

Kwesi Nyantakyi was pictured taking $65,000 (£48,000) from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman keen to invest in Ghanaian football.

He has not commented on the allegations.

Sports Minister Isaac Asiama said the association had been "dissolved with immediate effect", GhanaWeb reported.

Correspondents say the undercover investigation by controversial journalist Anas Aremayaw Anas has raised questions about the nature of football in Africa.

His documentary, entitled When Greed and Corruption Become the Norm, was handed to authorities last month and publicly screened for the first time on Wednesday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kwesi Nyantakyi was one of the officials highlighted in the film

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Ghana's information minister, said the government had "decided to take immediate steps to have the GFA (Ghana Football Association) dissolved" citing the "widespread nature of the apparent rot".

The GFA said in a statement that it would co-operate with any investigation.

Fifa Council member Mr Nyantakyi is the second most powerful man in African football.