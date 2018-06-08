Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 1-7 June 2018

  • 8 June 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A picture taken on June 3, 2018, shows a dog siting by heaps of plastic waste at Kibarani dump site in Mombasa. On June 5, 2018 the United Nations mark the World Environment Day which plastic pollution is the main theme this year. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A hopeful dog scavenges in plastic waste at the Kibarani dump site in Kenya's coastal city, Mombasa, on Sunday ahead of UN World Environment Day.
Members of Kenya police Band perform during the celebration of Madaraka day, a day celebrating Kenya's attainment of internal self-rule in 1963, in Kisumu, Kenya, on June 1, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Friday, the Kenyan police band parades in Kisumu for Madaraka day celebrations - the annual commemoration of Kenya's passage to self-rule.
A fan wearing a Nigeria hat during the International Friendly match between England and Nigeria at Wembley Stadium on June 2, 2018 in London, England. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption At the Nigeria-England World Cup friendly a day later, a fan flaunts his hat from the new Nigeria football kit, which sold out within 24 hours.
Tunisia's goalkeeper Mouez Hassen lays on the ground Image copyright Télévision Tunisienne 1
Image caption Tunisia admitted to the BBC on Tuesday that their goalkeeper had twice faked injury in World Cup warm-up matches so that his tired teammates could break their Ramadan fast with dates and water.
This handout image received from French Photographer Alexis Rosenfeld on June 1, 2018 shows clownfish swimming amongst coral reefs off the coast of the French overseas territory of Mayotte, in the Comoros Archipelago of the Indian Ocean. The work of photographer Alexis Rosenfeld, who spent 400 hours under water in two years taking pictures to highlight the threatened coral reefs and their importance for humanity, will be exhibited on the fence of UNESCO in Paris until August 30, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Clownfish swim among coral reefs in the Comoros archipelago on Friday - the region is also home to the elusive, deep-sea coelacanth fish which scientists have dubbed a "living fossil".
Clara Maitse, 77, a former illegal miner in Kimberley, 5 June 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption A miner filters soil in search of minerals on Tuesday as South Africa legalises informal, small-scale mining in limited areas...
A man holds rough diamonds found by former illegal, now independent, miners, on June 5, 2018 in Kimberly, Northern Cape, South Africa. Unlike formal mining operations, small-scale miners pan for precious minerals around the edge of established quarries in the hope of coming up lucky. In April, some 800 illicit miners received licences to operate on a vast tract of land near Kimberley in the country"s centre. The landmark deal was aimed at curbing the rapid growth of illegal mining which has been spurred on by rising unemployment. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Formerly illegal miners can now operate independently. They hope to strike lucky and find raw diamonds, as at least one person did with these stones pictured on the same day.
Actors play two red berret soldiers with assault rifles searching for innocent civilians who have deserted their homes hiding in the thick bush on June 2, 2018, in Harare, as they take part in a scene from a play "1983 the Dark Years", which portrays the life of a young girl affected by the Gukurahundi events in the 1980s when human rights atrocities were perpetrated by the Zimbabwe National Army deployed to put down a dissident military group in the Matebeleland region of the country. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Saturday, actors dressed as soldiers from the Zimbabwe National Army search for innocent civilians in the bush in 1983: The Dark Years, a play previously banned under former President Robert Mugabe which revisits events from the Gukurahandi massacres.
A dancer performs during the Cape Town City Ballet lunch hour concert at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town, South Africa 05 June 2018. The free concert showcased dances from many different ballets including the Cabaret Club, Romeo and Juliette, Giselle and the Nutcracker. Image copyright EPA
Image caption And a dancer from the Cape Town City Ballet pirouettes on stage during a free lunchtime concert on Tuesday.

Pictures from AFP, Getty Images, EPA and Télévision Tunisienne 1.

Related Topics

Around the BBC