Image copyright AFP Image caption Ethiopia has refused to remove its troops from the region around Badme, the dusty market town at the centre of the dispute

Ethiopia says it will fully accept the outcome of a border commission, ending a dispute with Eritrea that sparked Africa's deadliest border war in 1998.

The ruling EPRDF coalition says the decision was taken in an effort to make peace with neighbouring Eritrea.

Tens of thousands of people were killed in two years of fighting.

The two sides have remained on a war footing as Ethiopia refused to accept the ruling of the border commission set up as part of a peace deal in 2000.

The commission said that some disputed areas, including the border town of Badme, were in Eritrea.

As a result, Ethiopia refused to withdrawn its troops out of the disputed areas.

This led Eritrea to accuse Ethiopia of forcefully occupying its territory.

Eritrea has refused to hold any talks with Ethiopia until it agrees unconditionally to the border commission's findings.

Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promised to make peace with the country's northern neighbour after taking power earlier this year.

BBC World Service Africa editor Will Ross says if Ethiopia does now remove soldiers from the disputed land it would show it is serious about seeking peace.

Timeline

24 May 1993 : Eritrean independence from Ethiopia officially declared

: Eritrean independence from Ethiopia officially declared 6 May 1998 : Border war beings

: Border war beings 18 June 2000 : Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities signed

: Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities signed 12 December 2000 : Algiers Peace Agreement signed

: Algiers Peace Agreement signed 13 April 2002: The Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission delivered its "final and binding" ruling

Read more: