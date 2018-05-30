Algerian authorities have seized more than 700kg (1,543lb) of cocaine smuggled aboard a container ship.

The vessel, which was registered in Liberia, was transporting frozen meat from Brazil and had previously docked in the Spanish port of Valencia.

It was due to offload in Algeria's western port of Oran, but suspicions were raised when the captain refused to dock for three days.

Acting on a tip-off, the Algerian coastguard forced the boat into port.

The drugs were then found in boxes marked with the words "halal meat".

More than 20 people have been arrested over the drugs find.