A Kenyan chief has been sacked after being filmed lying on the floor in his uniform in what appears to be a drunken state while the president visited.

Village government representative Joseph Rotich was asked in the film why he had defied an order against illicitly brewed alcohol.

He responded that he was "born to drink".

Homemade alcohol, known as "killer brew", was banned in Kenya earlier this year after a spate of deaths.

"Following those guidelines of the civil service regulations, this officer has betrayed the trust, and therefore, will be sacked immediately from the government", announced the Rift Valley Province regional co-ordinator Wanyama Musiambo.

The BBC's Abdullahi Abdi in Nairobi says Kenyans on social media are divided over decision to sack Mr Rotich, with some saying it will serve as a lesson to rowdy officers, but others concerned that he may be unwell and need help.