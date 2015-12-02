Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Critics argue the escaped lion should have been tranquilised instead of killed

A four-year-old lion has been shot dead after it escaped from a zoo in Jos, central Nigeria.

The lion is believed to have escaped from its cage in Jos Wildlife Park at feeding time on Wednesday morning.

There was tension in Jos as police and soldiers spent the day trying to track the animal down.

The police say the lion was hostile during attempts to get it back to the cage and it was killed before it could harm anyone.

The BBC's Ishaq Khalid in central Nigeria says there has been widespread condemnation of the killing in the region.

Critics argue the animal should have been tranquillised instead.