Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is not unusual to see two men on the front cover of a Kenyan newspaper

Men are 10 times more likely than women to be used as a source for a news story Kenyan media, according to the country's media council.

The study launched on Wednesday by the government-sponsored watchdog also found men were central to 72% of print news stories.

The report found "significant" stereotypes about gender in adverts.

It added most journalists in the country are men - one study showed only 7% of politics articles were by women.

One part of the Kenyan Media Council's report showed extreme gender imbalance in politics reporting.

Ahead of Kenya's election in 2012, the council analysed 276 articles about the vote in Kenyan newspapers.

Women were the central character of the news stories in only 4% of the articles and only 7% of the stories were written by women.

At the launch of the report Rhonda Breit, associate dean at the graduate school of journalism at the Aga Khan University in Kenya's capital Nairobi, pointed out that these issues are not unique to Kenya.

"The issues are very similar in other countries - inequalities within the work environment around women reaching the glass ceiling and not having the opportunities to do stories on politics and crime".

The Global Media Monitoring Project found in its 2015 report on 108 countries that women make up only 24% of the people heard, read about or seen in newspaper, television and radio news.