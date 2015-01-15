Image copyright AFP

The body of French tourist Herve Gourdel, beheaded by jihadists in Algeria in September, has been found south-east of the capital, Algiers.

Army sources say the body of the mountain guide, 55, was found based on information from one of two men arrested in connection with the case.

Mr Gourdel had been hiking in a national park when he was kidnapped by the Jund al-Khilafa (Soldiers of the Caliphate) group.

He was beheaded days after his capture.

The Algerian army mobilised thousands of troops to search near the towns of Akbil and Abu Youssef.

An elite unit using sniffer dogs found Mr Gourdel's headless body near Akbil.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Algeria's military has been battling militants hiding in mountainous areas of the country for years (archive)

Last September his captors put a video of his beheading online after France refused to comply with their demand to halt its air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria.

Abdelmalek Gouri, the man who claimed responsibility for Mr Gourdel's killing, was killed in an Algerian army attack in December.