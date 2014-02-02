In pictures: South Africa race draws fashion show ponies

  • 2 February 2014

The J&B Met horse race is one of South Africa's social highlights, as visitors compete to outdo each other with outrageous fashion statements.

  • Lebogang Doubata at the J&B Met race (1 February 2014)

    Every February thousands of South Africans don eye-catching outfits and flock to the J&B Met horse race in Cape Town. Once the preserve of the white elite during apartheid, the event now draws people from all backgrounds. (Text and photos by BBC's Kate Forbes)

  • Victor Mathe at the J&B Met race (1 February 2014)

    The race also attracts a growing number of people from neighbouring countries, like Zimbabwean model Victor Mathe. But "South Africans still dominate the best-dressed crowd", he commented at Saturday's event.

  • Close-up of a dress at the J&B Met in Cape Town (1 February 2014)

    Fashion designers attend the event to spot trends and gain ideas for their collections.

  • Couples partaking in the best-dressed competition at the J&B Met race in Cape Town (1 February 2014)

    Some push the boundaries in the hope of winning one of the day's most important races - the best-dressed couple competition.

  • Ritza van Rensburg adjusts her hat at the race in Cape Town (1 February 2014)

    This year's competition theme was "Made to Conquer". Participants were encouraged to wear creations showcasing the concepts of determination and victory.

  • Teacher Ritza Van Rensburg shows off her hat at the race (1 February 2014)

    Teacher Ritza Van Rensburg had her hat custom-made for the event. "If you don't make an effort here, you might as well not come," she said.

  • Lee Kotze at the J&B Met race in Cape Town (1 February 2014)

    For many, the horse race is irrelevant. "I've got to admit I've no idea how the betting works," said 18-year-old designer Lee Kotze. "I'm just here to dress up and show off."

  • Olwethu Klass at the J&B Met race in Cape Town (1 February 2014)

    Cape Town local Olwethu Klaas wore this extravagant creation. "You have to be bold and brilliant, you can't just turn up wearing your graduation dress," she explained.

  • Best-dressed couple Peggy Nosiphiwa and Xolisa Figlan (1 February 2014)

    In the end, Xolisa Figlan and Peggy Nosiphiwa managed to outshine their competition. The lucky couple won a trip to Mauritius as part of the prize package.