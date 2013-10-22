100 Women: Nigeria weddings captured by iPhone

  • 22 October 2013

Documentary photographer Glenna Gordon captures the vibrancy of weddings in Nigeria, with a particular focus on female guests.

  • Nigerian wedding guest

    Photographer Glenna Gordon has been documenting weddings in Nigeria, with a particular focus on female wedding guests. As well as formal photography, she has captured many intimate moments with her iPhone.

  • Nigerian wedding guests

    Glenna Gordon says: "Nigerian weddings are a lot like Nigeria: big, noisy, and lots of fun. The music is loud and the food is spicy. Nothing is muted in Nigeria, and that is especially true at weddings."

  • A small wedding party in Nigeria

    "Some are huge, opulent affairs while others are modest parties," says the photographer, who has worked across West Africa.

  • A female guest at a Nigerian wedding party

    "But regardless of scale, everyone dresses their best to celebrate the joining of two families."

  • Nigerian wedding guest

    "Wedding guests dress as elaborately as the brides and grooms. Most weddings have some version of “family cloth”, or aso-ebi in Yoruba, a language widely spoken in the south."

  • Nigerian wedding guest

    "All the bride’s friends will wear one cloth, her mother’s friends a different cloth, and the groom’s friends will follow suit too."

  • Guest mill around at a Nigerian wedding

    "As a documentary photographer, at first I found these weddings disorienting: so many people, so much music, everyone looking somewhere else, no apparent order to the chaos. But as is always the case, there was a rhythm and an order - it just took me a while to find it."

  • Nigerian wedding guest

    "I wanted something more intimate, too - to find that individual and have a moment of connection in the middle of frenetic celebration."

  • Nigerian wedding guest

    "Using my iPhone helped, as big professional cameras can create a barrier between the wedding guests and me - especially with young girls."

  • Nigerian wedding guest

    "The boys are quick to jump in front of my lens and demand, “Snap me! Snap me!” but often the young girls would hang back."

  • Nigerian wedding guest

    "With my iPhone, it was just like their friend snapping a picture to post on Facebook. In some cases, I would use both my iPhone and my SLR, but the iPhone portrait was almost always better. "

  • Nigerian wedding guest

    See more of Glenna Gordon's photographs by following her on instagram @glennagordon. And show us your shots using the hashtag #100Women.

