Sudan protesters: Your views

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Protests have spread to the Sudanese embassy in London

Demonstrations in Sudan continue despite a deadly crackdown on protesters by security forces. Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds arrested since anti-government protests over fuel subsidy cuts started 10 days ago.

People's views have been divided, with some describing it as an uprising against President Omar al-Bashir's 24-year rule and others as an aimless movement.

Here, two people voice their opinions.

Yasir Mahjoub, Journalist, Khartoum

The protests have stopped. I walked around the capital's neighbourhoods [on Friday] and haven't seen any protests.

There were some small groups gathered here and there, but nothing of significance. Even the military presence in the capital has been reduced.

I believe that the message of the people has been heard

However, the general mood is still negative. Everyone is still talking about cutting fuel subsidises, which triggered resentment among people.

The middle class is vanishing day by day in this country. The cap between the poor and rich is growing bigger. Wealth is held within an elite small group. I believe this explains the feelings of resentment amongst the public.

The protest movement has neither a leadership nor clear demands. It started peacefully but turned violent as protesters started to vandalise properties.

I don't think it's going to be an uprising like what happened in other Arab countries. Sudanese have witnessed what the so-called Arab Spring did. It only brought chaos and instability to these countries.

I trust that the Sudanese government would do its best to defuse the tension by creating new policies to improve the standards of living. And I believe that the message of the people has been heard.

Aliya, University Professor, Khartoum

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption These women are calling for the release of prisoners held during protests

There's a lot of tension in country. Everyone is stressed and worried about what's happening.

The government cut fuel subsidies; hence, all prices went up. Even baby milk pricing increased about 50%.

People took to the streets to protest against the government decision but they were faced with force and brutality from security forces.

Change must happen when a regime kills its own people

I know that between 33 to 200 people have been killed. I can't be sure of the exact number as we keep hearing conflicting figures from both sides.

Fingers point towards the Sudanese security forces for the killing of the protesters, who were peaceful and unarmed.

The protest movement started in middle class neighbourhoods in the capital, then spread to the outskirts and other towns.

The majority of protesters are young people from different walks of life. But a lot of them are either students or educated professionals.

The protest movement remains without a clear leadership.

Sudan witnessed two uprisings in the past - in 1964 and 1984 - therefore, I would expect this movement to continue until it achieves change.

I'm an ordinary citizen and I have no political affiliation but if Bashir's government can't provide a decent standard of living to its people then it has to go.

Change must happen when a regime kills its own people.