Guinea's main opposition parties have pulled out of the counting of votes in the first parliamentary election since a coup in 2008.

The election has been marred by widespread fraud, the parties allege.

President Alpha Conde's Rally of the Guinean People (RPG) party was in the lead, as the first official results from the 28 September poll trickled in.

The run-up to the election was hit by violence, as well as ethnic and religious tension.

Guinea's electoral commission said on Tuesday it would not consider allegations of electoral fraud until vote counting had ended.

'Chaotic transition'

Opposition coalition spokesman Sidya Toure told AFP news agency that they had withdrawn their representatives overseeing the counting process, which had become a "joke".

The electoral commission has admitted errors but defended the overall conduct of the vote.

The election is intended to replace a transitional parliament that has run the nation since military rule ended.

Mr Conde was declared the winner of 2010 presidential elections, also rejected by the opposition.

He has said he is hopeful that the parliamentary election will end Guinea's chaotic transitional period.

The military took control after President Lansana Conte died in 2008. Guinea has not had a legislative election since 2002.