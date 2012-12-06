Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Maarohanye is one of South Africa's best-known musicians

South African rapper Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of four school children during a car crash.

Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi had convicted him in October of racing on a public road and driving under the influence of drugs in Soweto in 2010.

Relatives of the children wept as the magistrate handed down the sentence.

Until the crash Maarohanye was one of South Africa's most popular musicians.

'Cocaine and morphine'

His co-accused, Themba Tshabalala, was also sentenced to 25 years in prison.

They were allegedly drag-racing when their vehicles crashed into a group of schoolchildren, killing four and injuring two others.

They had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court ruled that Maarohanye and Tshabalala were on cocaine and morphine when the accident happened.