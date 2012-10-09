Image copyright Reuters Image caption The article appeared in the magazine's so-called Knowledge Corner

One of Tunisia's best-known children's magazines is to be prosecuted for printing an article about how to make petrol bombs, officials say.

The material was published in Qaws Quzah - Arabic for Rainbow - which is aimed at children between five and 15.

The Ministry for Women and Family Affairs said the article "encouraged violent and terrorist thoughts".

The publication carried a picture of a burning glass bottle to illustrate the history and uses of petrol bombs.

The piece appeared in the magazine's so-called Knowledge Corner.

"It is an improvised weapon that is often used in riots and acts of sabotage because it is easy to make and use," the article explained.

The ministry for family affairs said the magazine was endangering children's lives by encouraging the use petrol bombs "in acts of vandalism or terrorism".

The ministry said it would ask an investigating magistrate to open a case against the publishers and all those involved.

The recent revolution in Tunisia forced long-time President Ben Ali to stand down.

However, continuing frustration over corruption and lack of progress on the economy, as well as a resurgence of hardline Islamism, has seen pockets of violence in the country, where petrol bombs have been a weapon of choice.