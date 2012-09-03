More than 60 suspected cattle rustlers have been killed by villagers in southern Madagascar, police say.

A BBC reporter in Antananarivo says they were killed using stones, axes and spears in Anosy, about 1,000km (620 miles) south of the capital.

In a separate incident, more than 10 people were killed after suspected cattle thieves clashed with security forces.

Cattle rustling is said to be a big problem in Madagascar.

Large gangs have formed to steal the cattle, which are highly prized by some communities.

Police said they had sent reinforcements to the area to prevent reprisals.