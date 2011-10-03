Image copyright (C) British Broadcasting Corporation

Flooding in Algeria has killed at least 10 people and destroyed hundreds of homes, officials have said.

Eight people were killed in the town of el-Bayadh, 700km (435 miles) south of the capital Algiers, reports say.

The dead include three children swept away by an overflowing river. A mother and her infant child are missing.

Bridges and roads have been badly damaged. Several days of heavy rain triggered the floods and officials say another storm is due.

Algeria is often hit by heavy rains and flooding in October.