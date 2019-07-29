Republic of Congo profile

There are scores of privately-owned radio and TV stations, but they are under pressure to self-censor and many of them are owned by government supporters, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The government "routinely pressures, threatens and incarcerates" journalists, says Freedom House.

Broadcasting outlets from across the Congo River in Kinshasa, DR Congo, can be seen and heard in Brazzaville.

Rebroadcasts of Radio France Internationale and the Voice of America are available on FM. The country hosts Africanews, a pan-African news network and subsidiary of France-based Euronews.

Around 650,000 Congolese citizens were online by the end of 2018 - nearly 12% of the population (InternetWorldStats.com). Facebook is the leading social network.

During the 2016 presidential election, internet access was blocked to stop journalists and activists from challenging the results, says RSF.

The press

Le Choc - Brazzaville

L'Observateur - Brazzaville

L'Humanitaire - Brazzaville

Le Tam Tam - Brazzaville

Les Echos du Congo - Brazzaville

La Semaine Africaine - run by the Catholic church

Television

TV Congo - operated by state-run Radiodiffusion Television Congolaise

Radio