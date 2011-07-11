Zambia media guide
Zambia has a fairly pluralistic media sector, and state-run radio and TV, operated by the ZNBC, are on the air alongside private broadcasters.
Radio is the main source of information. ZNBC is the only broadcaster with national reach.
Hakainde Hichilema's election as president in 2021 has improved the situation for journalists, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF), but notes that 2021's cyber security law " is seen by many journalists and bloggers as a tool to muzzle the online press".
Relays of BBC World Service (98.1 FM in Lusaka and Kitwe) and Radio France Internationale are on the air. There are scores of local radio stations. Multichannel pay-TV is available.
There were 9.8 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 52% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press/internet
- Zambia Daily Mail - state-owned
- Times of Zambia - state-owned
- Daily Nation - private
- Zambia Reports - private, news website
- Zambian Watchdog - private, news website
- Lusaka Times - private, news website
- Lusaka Voice - news website
Television
- Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) - state-run, operates ZNBC TV1, TV2
- Muvi TV - private
Radio
- Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) - state-run, operates multilingual Radio 1 and English-language Radio 2 and Radio 4
- QFM - private, Lusaka
- Breeze FM - private, Chipata
- Sun FM -private, Ndola