Uganda media guide

Uganda has a lively broadcasting scene, with more than 200 radio stations and around 30 TV networks, most of them privately-owned. Pay TV platforms are widely available.The state-owned New Vision and the privately-owned Daily Monitor dominate the press market.The constitution guarantees press freedom, but the media are "hindered by laws on fraudulent digital activity, anti-terrorism and public order", says the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) watchdog.Journalists face intimidation, including arrest and assault, especially if they criticise the president and his inner circle, says the Freedom House NGO. Violence against journalists is "an almost daily occurrence", says Reporters Without Borders. However, social media are part of a "robust culture of independent journalism", Freedom House says.