South Africa profile

  • 21 May 2013
Image caption Sun and sea: Hout Bay near Cape Town
  • Full name: Republic of South Africa
  • Population: 50.7 million (UN, 2012)
  • Capitals: Pretoria (executive capital); Cape Town (legislative capital); Bloemfontein (judicial capital)
  • Largest city: Johannesburg
  • Area: 1.22 million sq km (470,693 sq miles)
  • Major languages: 11 official languages including English, Afrikaans, Sesotho, Setswana, Xhosa and Zulu
  • Major religion: Christianity, Islam, indigenous beliefs
  • Life expectancy: 53 years (men), 54 years (women)
  • Monetary unit: 1 Rand = 100 cents
  • Main exports: Gold, diamonds, metals and minerals, cars, machinery
  • GNI per capita: US $6,960 (World Bank, 2011)
  • Internet domain: .za
  • International dialling code: +27

