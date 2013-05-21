South Africa profile
- Full name: Republic of South Africa
- Population: 50.7 million (UN, 2012)
- Capitals: Pretoria (executive capital); Cape Town (legislative capital); Bloemfontein (judicial capital)
- Largest city: Johannesburg
- Area: 1.22 million sq km (470,693 sq miles)
- Major languages: 11 official languages including English, Afrikaans, Sesotho, Setswana, Xhosa and Zulu
- Major religion: Christianity, Islam, indigenous beliefs
- Life expectancy: 53 years (men), 54 years (women)
- Monetary unit: 1 Rand = 100 cents
- Main exports: Gold, diamonds, metals and minerals, cars, machinery
- GNI per capita: US $6,960 (World Bank, 2011)
- Internet domain: .za
- International dialling code: +27