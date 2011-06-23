Namibia media guide
- Published
Namibia's constitution provides for press freedom and is generally observed in practice.
Journalists face few legal restrictions and generally work without risk to their safety. While state media outlets commonly self-censor, private media remain critical of the government, says US-based Freedom House.
State-run NBC is the main broadcaster. There are five national daily newspapers, including a state-owned title.
There were 1.3 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 52% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
- The Namibian - private, English and Oshiwambo-language daily
- Namibia Economist - daily
- Die Republikein - Afrikaans daily
- New Era - state-owned daily
- Namibian Sun - private, daily
- Windhoek Observer - private, weekly
- Allgemeine Zeitung - German-language daily published in Windhoek
Television
- Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) - national state broadcaster
- One Africa TV - private, free-to-air
Radio
- Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) - state-run
- Radiowave - private, music
- Radio Energy - private, music
- 99FM - private, music
- Kanaal 7 - private, religious