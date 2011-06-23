Mozambique media guide

A group of woman attend a lesson at a school for wives and daughters of former Renamo members, May 2022Getty Images
Women attend a lesson at a school for wives and daughters of former Renamo members

Television is popular medium in Mozambique and there are around 20 stations. State-run TVM is the national network, and STV is a popular private channel.

Portuguese RTP Africa and Brazilian-owned TV Miramar are widely-watched.

State-run Antena Nacional radio is a key news medium. Private FM stations operate in most towns.

Many community broadcasters are funded by the government and Unesco. BBC World Service is available via FM relays. 

Many media outlets are "directly or indirectly controlled by the authorities or members of the ruling party", says watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The media suffer a lack of resources and are susceptible to self-censorship, says Reporters Without Borders. Journalists are subject to intimidation and lawsuits by officials.

Access to the north of the country, where Islamist militants are active, is "virtually impossible" for reporters, RSF says.

There were 6.5 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 20% of the population (Worldinternetstats.com).

Press/Online

Television

Radio

News agency

Related Topics