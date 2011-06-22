Mauritius media guide

The media scene in Mauritius is divided in two, with a highly politicised media, including the national broadcaster, and elsewhere media outlets which can be outspoken but sometimes veer towards sensationalism, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

US-based NGO Freedom House says that the media regulatory agency lacks independence and disproportionately targets opposition media.

Under 2018 changes to the law, journalists can face prison sentences for content that causes "inconvenience, distress, or anxiety".

Television is the most popular medium. State-owned Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) radio and TV generally reflect government thinking. MBC is funded by advertising and a TV licence fee.

Two media groups - Le Mauricien Ltd and La Sentinelle Ltd - dominate the press scene.

BBC World Service is available via a mediumwave (AM) relay (1575 kHz). Radio France Internationale is relayed on FM.

There were 919,000 internet users by December 2021, comprising 72% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).

Press

Television

Radio

