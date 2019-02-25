Mauritius country profile

Mauritius is a stable and prosperous Indian Ocean archipelago.

Once dependent on sugar exports, the island has built up a strong outsourcing and financial services sector, as well as an important tourism industry, and now boasts one of Africa's highest per capita incomes.

Mauritius claims sovereignty over the Chagos Islands, in a dispute with Britain that saw hundreds of islanders deported to make way for a US military base on the island of Diego Garcia in the 1960s.

FACTS

The Republic of Mauritius Capital: Port Louis Population 1.3 million

Area 2,040 sq km (788 sq miles)

Major languages English (official), Creole, French, Indian languages

Major religions Hinduism, Christianity, Islam

Life expectancy 71 years (men), 78 years (women)

LEADER

Acting president: Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory

Vice-President Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory assumed the office of president in March 2018, following the resignation of President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim.

Africa's only female head of state at the time was accused of spending tens of thousands of dollars on clothes and jewellery using money intended for scholarships for poor students. She denies wrongdoing and says she has repaid all the cash.

Prime minister: Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

Pravind Kumar Jugnauth succeeded his father, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, as prime minister in January 2017.

Until he stepped down, Sir Anerood had been the longest-serving prime minister since Mauritius gained independence from Britain in 1968.

Mr Jugnauth is leader of the Militant Socialist Movement party.

MEDIA

State-owned Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) radio and TV generally reflect government thinking. MBC is funded by advertising and a TV licence fee.

Television is the most popular medium.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in the history of Mauritius:

Image caption Mauritius has a reputation for stability and racial harmony

10th century - Island is known to the Arabs, who choose not to settle.

1507-1513 - Portuguese sailors come across the island.

1638 -1710 - The Dutch claim the island, naming it after Prince Maurice van Nassau.

1710-1810 - The French take possession, establishing a sugar industry based on slave labour.

1810-1968 - The British conquer the island. Abolition of slavery sees thousands of indentured labourers recruited, mainly from India.

1966 - Britain expels hundreds of residents of the Chagos archipelago to make way for a US military base on Diego Garcia. Many are sent to Mauritius.

1968 - Independence declared.

1992 - Mauritius becomes a republic.

