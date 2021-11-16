BBC News

Mauritania profile - Media

Privately-owned outlets provide competition for the state broadcaster, Telediffusion de Mauritanie (TDM). There is easy access to pan-Arab and European satellite TV.

Print newspapers have low circulations and some only publish irregularly. Some have moved to online-only publication.

Media rights groups say self-censorship is commonplace, especially when covering sensitive topics such as the military, corruption, and slavery. Legislation criminalises critical speech and "blasphemy".

Although internet use has risen substantially, driven by mobile access, it still only reaches a third of the population. However, dozens of online news outlets have emerged.

Facebook is the leading social media platform.

  • Radio Mauritanie - state-run, programmes in Arabic and French; also operates youth network and Koran network
  • Radio Sahara Media FM - private
  • Mauritanid FM - private

