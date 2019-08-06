Image copyright Getty Images

Radio is the leading medium and state-run MBC is the main national broadcaster.

The freedom to inform has improved and the number of abuses against journalists has fallen dramatically, Reporters Without Borders said in 2019. The private press presents a range of opinions.

A vaguely-worded cyber security law criminalises online content that is deemed to be offensive, says Freedom House.

BBC World Service is available on FM in Blantyre (98.7), Lilongwe (98.0) and Mzuzu (87.9).

By late 2018, 1.8 million Malawians were online, around 9% of the population (InternetWorldStats.com). There were 540,000 active social media users by January 2019 (We Are Social). Facebook is the leading platform..

Press/online

Television

Radio