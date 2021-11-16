Libya profile
Libya's media scene is fractured, exacerbated by the emergence of rival authorities in the west and east.
Editorial stances can shift, depending on the political and military situation. The 2019-2020 armed conflict set back modest gains in impartiality, with many outlets taking sides.
But as part of a push for reconciliation under a unity government in 2021, parallel "state media" run by the two administrations began to be merged.
Satellite TV is a leading news medium and some outlets are based in - or receive funding from - countries that backed one or other of the rival administrations.
Local and international journalists face threats and attacks. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has said foreign reporters are unable to cover "what is now a news and information black hole".
Internet penetration is high and there is a burgeoning social media scene. Facebook is the leading social media platform and many of the most popular pages belong to news outlets.
Press
Television
- Libya al-Ahrar - private, via satellite
- Al-Rasmeya and Al-Wataniya - Tripoli-based, representing Government of National Unity (GNU)
- Al-Wasat - private, via satellite, based in Cairo
- Libya's Channel - private, via satellite, based in Amman
- Al-Salam - Turkey-based satellite network
- 218 TV - private satellite station, based in Jordan. Also runs 218 News
Radio
- Wataniya - state-run, based in Tripoli
- Tripoli FM - private, Tripoli
- Lebda FM - private, Tripoli
- Libyana Hits - private, based in Benghazi
- Al-Wasat - private, based in Egypt, on FM in Libyan cities
News agencies/internet
- Libyan Arab News Agency (Lana) - parallel "state" news agencies in the east and west
- Ean Libya - London-based news site
- Libyan Cloud News Agency - Tunis-based, European-backed
- Al-Wasat - Cairo-based news site
- Libya Herald - English-language news
- Afrigate News - news website
- All Libyan Blogs - blog aggregator