Ghana profile - Media
- Published
Ghana enjoys media freedom and the press and broadcasters operate without significant restrictions.
The private press is lively, and often carries criticism of the government. Lively phone-in shows are staple fare on many radio stations.
Scores of private FM radio stations crowd the dial. Most of them are chasing a limited amount of advertising revenue.
State-run Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) runs national TV and radio networks.
The BBC broadcasts on 101.3 FM in Accra, and on 104.7 FM from Sekondi-Takoradi, the capital of Western region.
There were 14.7 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 46% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Mobile phones are widely used for online access.
Press
- The Ghanaian Chronicle - private daily
- Daily Graphic - state-owned
- Daily Guide - private
- The Ghanaian Times - state-owned daily
- The Mirror - weekly, sister paper of the Daily Graphic
- The Herald - weekly
Television
- Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) - state-run, operates Ghana TV (GTV) and digital networks, including news channel GBC 24
- Metro TV - jointly owned by government and private company
- TV3 - private
- E.TV Ghana - private
Radio
- Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) - state-run, operates Radio 1 in English and Ghanaian vernaculars, commercial service Radio 2 and local services including Accra's Uniiq FM
- Adom FM - private
- Peace FM - private
- Joy FM - private
- Happy FM - private