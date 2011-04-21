Chad media guide
Although legally there is freedom of the press, in practice this is restricted. Criticism of the government is generally permitted but reporters commonly self-censor to avoid reprisals.
Media outlets can have their own editorial line, but investigative reporting that is critical of senior government officials and their close associates is not tolerated, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Radio is the main medium, but state control of many broadcasting outlets means that few dissenting views are heard. Some 10 newspapers regularly publish, there are four privately-owned TV channels operate in the capital, and about 60 radio stations nationwide. The BBC (90.6) and Radio France Internationale broadcast on FM in the capital.
There were 2.2 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 13% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
- Le Progres - daily
- N'Djamena Hebdo - private weekly
- L'Observateur - private weekly
- Le Temps - private weekly
- Notre Temps - private weekly
- Alwihda Info - news website
Television
- Tele-Tchad - state-owned
- Electron TV - private
- Al Nassour TV - private
- Tchad 24 TV - private
- Lale TC Tchad - private
Radio
- Radiodiffusion nationale tchadienne (RNT) - state-owned
- Dja FM - private
- Al-Nasr - private
- Al-Bayan - private