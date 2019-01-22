Image copyright AFP Image caption A lively press sector comprises hundreds of newspaper titles

Cameroon has a busy media environment. State-run CRTV operates national TV and radio networks and provincial radio stations. There are dozens of private radio and TV stations and hundreds of press titles.

Journalists reporting on sensitive subjects face pressure and the risk of detention or arrest, says US NGO Freedom House. It says the authorities have clamped down on media coverage of protests and unrest in Cameroon's English-speaking regions.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says officials have "imposed a climate of fear and self-censorship".

The Anglophone crisis led to the emergence of separatist media, including online and satellite TV outlets, in response to the government crackdown on coverage.

BBC World Service radio is available via local relays (98.4 FM in Yaounde).

There were around 6.1 million internet users by the end of 2017 (InternetWorldStats.com). Facebook is the leading social media platform.

Amid protests in English-speaking regions, internet access in these areas was suspended for three months in early 2017. The authorities went on to impose targeted restrictions on social media and messaging applications.

RSF said the curbs were an attempt to prevent local people from exchanging information about protests.

Press

Television

Radio

Cameroon Radio Television - state-run

Radio Reine - Catholic station

Radio Siantou - private

Internet