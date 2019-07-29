Burundi profile - Media
State-run outlets dominate the media. Journalists operate under strict press laws and face harassment over their coverage.
Radio is the main source of information for many Burundians. Most privately-owned stations were shut after a 2015 coup attempt and have stayed closed, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Some journalists have fled the country. "The media are for the most part dominated by fear, resignation and self-censorship," says RSF.
The government banned FM transmissions of BBC World Service radio in 2019, accusing it of airing a documentary that it said had damaged the country's reputation. The authorities have also suspended US government-funded Voice of America (VOA).
There were 617,000 internet users by mid-2019, comprising 5% of the population (InternetWorldStats.com).
Social media serve as news sources in place of shuttered radio stations. They are also used for attempts at spreading disinformation, says RSF.
Press
Le Renouveau - government newspaper
Iwacu - private weekly, online content in English/French
Ndongozi (Pacesetter) - founded by Catholic Church
Arc-en-ciel (Rainbow) - private, French-language weekly
Ubumwe (Unity) - government-owned weekly
Television
Television Nationale du Burundi - government-run, in Kirundi, Swahili, French and English
TeleRenaissance - private
Radio
Radio Burundi - government-run, in Kirundi, Swahili, French and English
Radio Publique Africaine - private
Radio CCIB+ - operated by Burundi Chamber of Commerce
Radio Culture - partly funded by health ministry
Radio Isanganiro - private
Radio Inzamba - online, operated by exiled Burundian journalists
News agencies
Agence Burundaise de Presse (ABP) - state-run
Net Press - private