Angola media guide
- Published
State-owned media dominate the media landscape. Of the many privately owned newspapers that emerged following the advent of multiparty politics in 1992, only four still exist in print form.
"Censorship and control of information still weigh heavily on Angolan journalists," says the NGO, Reporters without Borders (RSF).
The most popular daily newspaper, Jornal de Angola, and the terrestrial TV service TPA are state-owned and rarely criticise the government.
State-run Radio Nacional de Angola (RNA) is the only outlet to offer programmes in indigenous languages such as Bantu. Private stations operate in cities, including Catholic Radio Ecclesia, but RNA is the only broadcaster with near-national coverage.
The constitution provides for freedom of expression. But laws on state security and defamation impede free journalism, says the US-based Freedom House.
It says self-censorship is commonplace and independent journalists are regularly monitored and harassed by state agents.
Pay TV is provided by MultiChoice Angola and TV Cabo.
There were 8.9 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 26% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
- Jornal de Angola - state-run national daily
- O Pais - private weekly
- Folha 8 - private weekly
- Novo Jornal - private weekly
Television
- Televisao Popular de Angola (TPA) - state-run, operates national Canal 1, and Canal 2 in Luanda
- TV Zimbo - private
Radio
- Radio Nacional de Angola (RNA) - state-run, operates Canal A, sports network Radio 5, ethnic network Radio Ngola Yetu, music-based Radio FM Estereo and Radio Luanda in the capital
- Radio Ecclesia - Catholic
- Luanda-Antena Comercial - private, Luanda
News agency/online
- Angola Press (Angop) - state-run, English-language pages
- AngoNoticias - Portugal-based news site
- Club-K - news site
- Angola24Horas - news website in Portuguese and English