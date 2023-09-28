Quiz of the week: Who was Taylor Swift cheer captain for?
- Published
It's the weekly news quiz - how closely have you been paying attention to what's been going on in the world over the past seven days?
Some mobile users may be experiencing difficulties. If you cannot see the quiz, try this link.
Compiled by Ben Fell
