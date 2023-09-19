Ukraine war: Russian 'evil cannot be trusted', Zelensky tells UN
"Evil cannot be trusted," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told the UN General Assembly, urging the world to unite to end Russian aggression against his country.
In a passionate speech in New York, Mr Zelensky said a nuclear-armed Moscow must be stopped from "pushing the world to the final war".
He also accused Russia of weaponising everything from food to energy.
Russia's full-scale invasion has prompted widespread condemnation.
In a speech which focussed heavily on the danger Russia poses to the world, he argued that other common challenges such as climate change can only be properly addressed after Moscow had been pushed back.
"While Russia is pushing the world to the final war, Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that after the Russian aggression no-one in the world will dare to attack any nation," Mr Zelensky said to world leaders attending the annual General Assembly.
He also said Russia simply had "no right to hold nuclear weapons".
"Weaponisation must be restrained, war crimes must be punished, deported people must come back home, and the occupier must return to their own land.
"We must be united to make it, and we will do it!" Mr Zelensky said.
He also accused Moscow of carrying out "genocide" by abducting Ukrainian children.
Mr Zelensky received about 30 seconds of applause from his fellow delegates as he finished his speech.
Moscow has repeatedly denied Ukraine's accusations - but a number international experts and organisations point to a growing evidence that Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine.
Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian leader was seen applauding US President Joe Biden's speech, which warned of grave consequences if Russia's aggression was not stopped.
"Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalise Ukraine without consequence. If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?" Mr Biden said.
The US and its Western allies have been Ukraine's staunchest supporters during the continuing Russian invasion - the biggest war in Europe since World War Two.
However, a number of countries of the so-called "Global South" - including Brazil and India - have taken a cautious position, without openly condemning Moscow's actions.
A number of nations have strengthened their economic ties with the Kremlin.
During his visit to the US, Mr Zelensky is expected to be pushing for more aid and weapons to back Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive when he meets President Joe Biden.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not attending this year's General Assembly.