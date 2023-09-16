Mahsa Amini: Protesters mark one year since death of Iranian student

By Fiona Nimoni
BBC News

The death of Mahsa Amini on 16 September 2022 after being detained by Iran's morality police sparked protests unlike any the country had seen before.

To mark the one year anniversary of her death, thousands of people all around the world have taken to the streets to demonstrate.

Reuters
Women take part in a rally in Istanbul, Turkey
EPA
People protest in Trafalgar Square in London
UGC
Ms Amini's father (pictured) was reportedly detained outside his home after the family indicated that they planned to gather at her grave for a traditional service of commemoration

In Iran, Ms Amini's father Amjad was detained by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and warned against marking the anniversary of his daughter's death - according to human rights groups including the Kurdish support group Hengaw, and the Norway-based Iran Human Rights. He was later released.

The Iranian state news agency IRNA denied this and later reported that security forces had foiled an attempt to kill Amjad Amini.

Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Human Rights Network has reported that family members of other people killed during the protests sparked by Ms Amini's death, have also been arrested or threatened.

EPA
A demonstrator holds a sheet showing photos of victims during a rally in Berlin, Germany
Reuters
A photo of Mahsa Amini is pictured at a meeting organised by students and activists from Delhi University in New Delhi, India
EPA
Protesters hold placards and banners during a rally in Melbourne, Australia
EPA
People hold Iranian flags during a rally in Brisbane, Australia
EPA
A woman walks in front of a portrait of Mahsa Amini, in Milan, Italy
EPA
Iranian opposition supporters demonstrate to commemorate the first anniversary of the September 2022 uprisings in Brussels, Belgium
In grainy footage posted on social media, two protesters appear to climb onto a platform as part of a protest on Shariati Street, Tehran, Iran

Related Topics

More on this story