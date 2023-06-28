Eid al-Adha around the world: In pictures
People around the world are observing Eid al-Adha, one of the most important Islamic festivals in the Muslim calendar.
Meaning the "feast of the sacrifice", Eid al-Adha commemorates the prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son on God's orders and is marked by special prayers and feasts. This year, it begins on 28 June.
The festival coincides with the end of the Hajj - the annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.
Below is a selection of images showing people marking the festival around the world.
