What attacks have there been on dams in Ukraine?

Image source, Reuters Image caption, The damaged Kakhovka dam as seen in a satellite image

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam in the Kherson region in the south of the country. The Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of shelling it.

Thousands of people living downstream from the Kakhovka dam have been affected after water burst through, with drinking water supplies threatened and agricultural land deluged.

There are also concerns for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (which is in Russian hands), upstream from the dam, which relies on the Kakhovka reservoir for water to keep it cooled.

How many dams does Ukraine have and what are they for?

In the Soviet era, engineers built a series of six dams along the Ukrainian part of the Dnipro river, which stretches from its border with Belarus 680 miles (1,095km) south to the sea.

The Kakhovka dam is the last one in the chain.

In between the dams, they turned the river into a series of huge reservoirs to provide water for households and industry, and to irrigate farmland.

Each of the dams along the Dnipro contains a hydroelectric power plant (HPP).

There are HPP dams on other rivers, and smaller dams at the entrances to reservoirs elsewhere in the country.

Before the Russian invasion, up to 10% of Ukraine's energy needs came from hydroelectric power.

How many of Ukraine's dams have been attacked?

Ukraine has accused Russia of a number of attacks on dams and power plants after the invasion by Russian forces in February 2022.

In September 2022, a dam near the city of Kryvyi Rih was hit in a suspected missile attack

In October 2022, there were reports of missile attacks on hydroelectric dams at Kremenchuk and on the Dniester river

In December 2022 and February 2023, the Dnipro HPP, near Zaporizhzhia, was reported to have been attacked

In May 2023, Russian attacks "destroyed" a reservoir near Donetsk, according to the Ukrainians

There was an explosion at the Kakhovka dam in November 2022, for which Ukraine and Russia blamed each other

Some experts believe targeting dams could be part of a broader attempt to weaken Ukraine's critical infrastructure, as the war drags on.

"This is part of Russia's strategy of destroying Ukraine's energy capacity," says Dr Marina Miron, researcher in defence studies at Kings College London.

Image source, UNIAN Image caption, The Dnipro hydroelectric power plant has been hit more than once

"Its hydroelectric power plants used to generate just over 6,000 megawatts of power. Following the attacks on the hydroelectric plants, some 2,500 megawatts of capacity have gone."

Have Ukraine's dams been attacked before?

There's a historical precedent for incidents involving dams in Ukraine, dating back to World War Two.

In August 1941, the Soviet army was retreating rapidly as the German army advanced eastwards.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The Soviet army destroyed the dam across the Dnipro at Zaporizhzhia in 1941

Soviet commanders decided to destroy the bridges and dam at Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine to prevent German forces from crossing the Dnipro river and slow their advance.

Civilians were not warned, and historians estimate at least 3,000 people died as a result.

Is it a war crime to attack dams?

The Geneva Conventions and their protocols explicitly ban war-time attacks on "installations containing dangerous forces" such as dams.

They are civilian infrastructure and generally not valid military targets, says Professor Tracey German at Kings College, London.

"In the law of armed conflict, let's say there was a Ukrainian military unit based around a dam. Then, Russia could treat it as a military target. But as far as I am aware, that has not been the case."

"An attack on a civilian target like a dam has to be done out of military necessity," says Dr Mark Ellis, executive director of the International Bar Association.