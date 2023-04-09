Israel hits multiple targets in Syria after rocket attacks overnight
Israel struck multiple military targets in Syria after rockets were fired into territory it controls overnight, the Israeli military has said.
Israel said artillery and drones were used to hit a Syrian army compound and rocket launchers after six rockets were fired towards the Golan Heights.
Officials said three rockets had entered Israeli territory. Two hit open ground and a third was intercepted.
In a post to Facebook, the Syrian defence ministry confirmed the attacks.
Defence officials claimed that air defences had responded to the attack and successfully intercepted some of the missiles. It added that no casualties had been reported, with only material damage caused by the strikes.
Meanwhile, Syrian state media reported explosions near capital Damascus.
Earlier, air raid sirens had sounded in the Golan Heights after rockets were fired from Syrian territory, but no casualties or damage were reported.
Lebanese media reported that the Al-Quds Brigade - an armed wing of the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement - had claimed to be behind the attacks.
In a statement early on Sunday, Israeli Defence Forces said it "sees the state of Syria responsible for all activities occurring within its territory and will not allow any attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty".
Israel seized the Golan Heights, a 1,200-sq-km (460-sq-mile) area previously controlled by Syria, during the Six Day War in 1967 and annexed it in 1981, a move not recognised by most of the international community.
The attacks come amid heightening tensions in the region. On Friday, Israel struck several targets in southern Lebanon belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which it blamed for a barrage of 34 rockets fired into northern Israel on Thursday.
Elsewhere, hundreds of Palestinians have barricaded themselves inside Al-Aqsa mosque in occupied East Jerusalem Jerusalem, raising fears of further clashes with Israeli police.
Last week there were violent scenes after Israeli police raided the mosque, saying "agitators" had barricaded themselves and worshippers inside.
Jordan - which manages the religious complex - has warned of catastrophic consequences if police storm the mosque.