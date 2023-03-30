Pope Francis: Health improving after night in hospital
- Published
Pope Francis' health is improving after he was taken to hospital with a respiratory condition, the Vatican has confirmed.
He was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on Wednesday, for what was initially said to be a scheduled check-up.
In a statement on Thursday, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said treatment for the 86-year-old pontiff was continuing.
"His Holiness Pope Francis rested well during the night," he said.
"This morning after breakfast, he read some newspapers and resumed work."
Mr Bruni did not say when Francis might leave Rome's Gemelli hospital. The Vatican said on Wednesday he was expected to spend a "few days" there.
His closest staff, including security, spent the night with him, a person with direct knowledge told the BBC.
This is the busiest time of the year for Pope Francis, with many events and services scheduled ahead of Easter weekend.
Palm Sunday Mass takes place this weekend, with Holy Week and Easter celebrations following next week.
Italian news agency Ansa reported nurses were optimistic he would be out of hospital in time for Palm Sunday.
It added tests had ruled out heart problems and pneumonia.
In an earlier statement, the Vatican confirmed he had not tested positive for Covid-19.