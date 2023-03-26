Jonathan Majors: Creed III actor arrested on assault charges
- Published
Creed III actor Jonathan Majors has been arrested on strangulation, assault and harassment charges.
The New York Police Department said Majors, who stars alongside Michael B Jordan in the recently released film, was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman on Saturday.
"The victim informed police she was assaulted," a police spokesperson said.
Majors was briefly taken into custody. A representative for the 33-year-old actor denied any wrongdoing.
The NYPD said they were called around 11:14 local time after receiving a 911 call from an apartment in Manhattan's Chelsea district.
They added the woman suffered minor head and neck injuries and was taken to hospital.
He was released from custody by Saturday night, an NYPD spokesperson told the Associated Press news agency.
A representative for the actor told the LA Times: "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."
Majors' arrest comes just weeks after the actor presented an award at the Oscars.
His career took off after breaking through in 2019's The Last Black Man in San Francisco, before going onto to star in Netflix western The Harder They Fall and Marvel Comics film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.
Majors plays Jordan's adversary in Creed III, a boxing film released earlier this month.
