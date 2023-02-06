The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
- Published
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information.
The tremors of the main quake - which happened at 04:17 local time - were felt more than a hundred miles in each direction from the epicentre - across southern Turkey and in northern Syria.
Witnesses described being shaken from their sleep and running to their cars for safety from the damaged buildings.
"I have never felt anything like it in the 40 years I've lived," said Erdem, living in the city of Gaziantep."We were shaken at least three times very strongly, like a baby in a crib."
In one verified tweet a camera pans across smoke-filled scenes of rubble and destruction in Iskenderun, southern Turkey.
#WATCH!!!! Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkey 🇹🇷 And Syria 🇸🇾, More Than 200 People’s Are Dead….— Authentic voice (@Authenticvoice6) February 6, 2023
- - - - - - - - - -
May Their Soul’s Rest In Peace Amen
Authentic voice pic.twitter.com/RkIgWDpJTE
BBC Turkish spoke to earthquake survivors from different cities - all of them said it was the first time they had experienced such severe and long-lasting tremors.
Hundreds of buildings are reported to have been destroyed in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş, to the north of the epicentre.
Footage on Twitter shows an aerial view of the force of the quake in the city's palm tree-lined streets.
🇹🇷 : Footage shows massive destruction in Kahramanmaras after strong #Turkey earthquake.#earthquake #Turkey #Syria pic.twitter.com/EwNlEtzldz— Zaid Ahmd (@realzaidzayn) February 6, 2023
One local resident Veysel Şervan told the BBC that many of his relatives were under the rubble.
"I barely got myself and my family out of the building. We were just coming out of the wreckage when we saw a person reach out through a small gap. The building collapsed on our friend who tried to save them. They have no chance of escape, it collapsed on them completely. We are in a very difficult situation."
Videos have emerged showing large fires in southern Turkey, with people claiming the earthquake has caused gas pipelines to burst and burn out of control.
The BBC has verified one of the videos as being on the outskirts of the city of Hatay, around 170km from the earthquake epicentre.
🇹🇷#Earthquake in #Turkey.#Hatay: "Natural gas pipelines in Amik plain in Hatay burst with the force of the earthquake. Fire spread to the fields." pic.twitter.com/POyQWaRavS— Lenar (@Lerpc75) February 6, 2023
A still from drone footage taken over Hatay shows numerous apartment buildings collapsed in one neighbourhood.
The tremors caused this hospital in the city to collapse at an angle.
Hatay Akademi Hastanesi’nin deprem sonrasındaki hali #deprem #DEPREMOLDU #hataydeprem #AFAD #Hatay #kayseri #Mersin #Adana #Mardin #Gaziantep #enkazaltındayım pic.twitter.com/2xjfHc1FJd— Yusuf Belek (@yusuf_belek) February 6, 2023
The earthquake reduced Gaziantep Castle and Shirvan Mosque to rubble. The castle had been one of the country's best-preserved castles dating back to the Roman period.
Thousands are feared death after a 7,8 earthquake hit southern #Turkey and northern #Syria last night, causing many buildings to collapse.— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) February 6, 2023
This picture shows the historical castle of #Gaziantep before and after the quake. pic.twitter.com/jrh5ZzaAzH
Aftershocks to the east and south of the initial epicentre - including a significant second quake - have been felt since.
This is the moment Turkish TV captured the moment the second earthquake struck in the city of Malatya.
Total Chaos as buildings collapse while Live on TV during the 2nd Earthquake. pic.twitter.com/pRge7JYgZM— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 6, 2023
At the same time, in Sanliurfa, an eyewitness captured the moment a building collapsed in the Bahçelievler neighbourhood.
BBC journalists were able to confirm the location was in Sanilurfa - rather than, according to an earlier social media claim, Aleppo in Syria.
We used geolocation tools and checked individual thumbnails from the video to see when it was first posted.
Urfa da en son deprem den sonra yıkılan bina daha 20 dk önce oldu pic.twitter.com/OjlPiNbqWy— Mahmut Karadağ (@Mahmut_6310) February 6, 2023
Across the border in northern Syria, the situation is just as desperate.
The BBC has been verifying footage and images.
In the city of Aleppo, a woman holding a small child, ran as buildings fell in quick succession.
#Alepppo #Syria :— MOHAMMED HASSAN (@MHJournalist) February 6, 2023
An #earthquake collapses a building in #Aleppo pic.twitter.com/fPmCBuTSRC
While in the village of Besnia, near Harim, an excavator moved rubble - and rescuers searched by hand - in the hunt for survivors.