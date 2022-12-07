Are women getting angrier?

Gallup annually surveys over 120,000 people across more than 150 countries and areas, representing more than 98% of the world's adult population, using randomly selected, nationally representative samples. Interviews are carried out face to face or by telephone. The margin of error for the findings varies by country and question. When sample sizes are smaller, for example when dividing a set of answers by gender, the margin of error will be higher. Full data tables for the 2021 Gallup poll can be downloaded here,