BBC 100 Women marks 10th year with focus on progress
A front-line medic in Ukraine and an anonymous Iranian protester are among those recognised in the BBC 100 Women 2022 list.
The season features the female faces that have dominated international headlines, including Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska and Iranian climber Elnaz Rekab, who competed without a headscarf amid protests against the mandatory hijab in her home country.
US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and Indian actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among the high-profile names on the list, which celebrates the achievements of women internationally - from grassroots volunteers to global leaders.
The 100 Women list was founded after the Delhi gang rapes of 2012 to improve coverage of women's stories in the media.
Now in its 10th year, the theme of the 2022 season is "progress" and it will reflect on the changes of the past decade. It includes a week of interviews, documentaries, features and digital content across the BBC's UK and international TV and radio services, BBC iPlayer and online.
In addition to the interview with Eilish, BBC 100 Women have also exclusively spoken with Chopra Jonas, actress and disability activist Selma Blair and Hollywood icon Rita Moreno. These interviews will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer, BBC World News, and the 100 Women website.
The season also includes documentaries looking at past and present challenges to women's reproductive rights; from the scandal surrounding attempts to control births in the Inuit population in Greenland, to the rise of black market abortion pills in Honduras.
For the first time, previous 100 Women laureates were asked to make nominations for members of this year's list.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, for example, nominated Alice Pataxó, a climate campaigner, journalist and influencer from Brazil.
BBC Director General Tim Davie said: "The women on this year's list are all remarkable in what they have achieved and contributed to their communities and society, and I am proud that the BBC continues to do vital work by shining a spotlight on them and sharing their stories around the world through our first-class journalism and storytelling."
