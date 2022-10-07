Why Russia but not China faces human rights action

These arguments have been taking place at the UN Human Rights Council for years, but never have they been so stark. Human rights, or so the declaration of 1948 says, are supposed to be universal. The Human Rights Council is mandated to uphold, promote and defend them, and to call out violations. The member states on the council are supposed to work together, the common aim of universal human rights for all is supposed to take precedence over national interests, and geopolitical differences.