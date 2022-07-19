In pictures: Heatwave bakes Western Europe
Much of Western Europe has been facing sweltering weather, with extreme heat warnings issued and record temperatures tumbling.
This is how the continent looked as people struggled to keep cool.
UK
The UK saw its hottest day ever on Tuesday, with temperatures passing 40C for the first time. This photo from Monday, of one of the Queen's Guard being given water, is one of the defining images of the heatwave.
Fires broke out around London, transport was disrupted and those who could travel faced stifling conditions.
France
France has seen dozens of local heat records tumble. Wildfires have also destroyed large tracts of land, forcing thousands to evacuate. These firefighters filled their canisters with water from a swimming pool at an upmarket hotel.
Switzerland
In neighbouring Switzerland the heat dried out the shore of Brenet Lake, marooning boats.
Germany
Germany is also braced for potentially record-breaking temperatures. In the capital, Berlin, tourists brought their own shade to see some of the city's landmarks.
The animals in Berlin Zoo were just as much at risk from the high temperatures as the human visitors. These seals had frozen fish fed to them by their keepers.
Italy
Tourists in Rome were also undaunted by the heat.
Spain
Deadly wildfires have forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes. The temperature has dropped but some are still burning.
Belgium
Older people are especially vulnerable in a heatwave. These care home residents kept cool by dipping their feet in a pool.
