Ukraine war round-up: Russia jails critic, US trains fighters
- Published
Russia has handed down what is believed to be the first full jail term to somebody for criticising the war in Ukraine.
Alexei Gorinov, a Moscow councillor, was jailed for seven years after he was filmed speaking out against the invasion in a city council meeting.
Under the post-invasion law, anyone who spreads "fake news" about the military faces up to 15 years in jail.
In eastern Ukraine, there were reports of shelling by both sides. The governor of Luhansk said Russian forces had indiscriminately bombarded populated areas, while separatist authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said that they evacuated some residents from the town of Shakhtarsk after shelling by Ukrainian troops.
Internationally, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his administration would maintain its neutral stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, adding that he hoped there would be a ceasefire. He is due to have talks with US President Joe Biden next week.
Hidden tech war as new battle looms
Dmytro Podvorchanskyi, a soldier with Ukraine's Dnipro 1 Battalion, explains the war in Ukraine as both an "artillery battle" and a "battle of technologies", the BBC's Jonathan Beale reports.
Podvorchanskyi is fighting that second, largely unseen war. He leads a unit of just 10 soldiers who form Dnipro 1's drone intelligence unit. He says he prefers to call it "IT guys who fight". All of them are volunteers. Most of them have a background in information technology, and knew each other before the war started.
On a mobile phone one of the team shows us drone footage of the Russian targets they've already destroyed - their "greatest hits".
Drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles have been used widely in other wars, but not on this scale. They are key weapons for both Russia and Ukraine.
The Dnipro 1 Battalion have already been fighting in Rubizhne and Severodonetsk - cities captured by the Russians. Now they are getting ready to defend Slovyansk.
The US army base training Ukrainian fighters
Senior-level Ukrainian officers have been studying in the US state of Kansas, thousands of miles from Russia's invasion and the battlefields of Donbas.
The Fort Leavenworth army base has become the backdrop for generations of international soldiers, who head to the US base to receive strategic training.
Now it has proved to be a valuable training ground for dozens of Ukrainian soldiers over the past several decades, who spend a year studying at the base's US Army Command and General Staff College.
Ukraine's deputy interior minister, Anton Herashchenko, has remarked on its similarities to the landscape of the Donbas, in the country's heavily-contested east.
Today, experts say, the knowledge they gain there is helping Ukrainians mount a fierce defence of their country - in part because of the contrast between the flexibility of American military coursework and the rigid Soviet-style education given to Russian soldiers.
Read Tara McKelvey's report in full here.
Global food prices fall
Food price rises eased in June for the third month running, but any benefits are unlikely to feed through to supermarket bills for several months.
The latest United Nations Food Prices Index show that key wholesale food commodity prices fell by 2.3% in June compared with May.
The price of cereals and edible oils fell, as they retreated from the highs prompted by the Russia-Ukraine war.
However, overall prices remain 23% higher than in June 2021.
The UN Food Prices Index tracks the world's most-traded food commodities measuring the average prices of cereals, vegetable oil, dairy, meat, and sugar.
Moscow gives British Embassy new address
Moscow has renamed the area outside the British Embassy there after the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic.
Only Russia and its ally Syria recognise the breakaway territory
The British Embassy, which has not changed its address on its website, said it would continue to use the address that it had before the name change - "Smolenskaya Naberezhnaya 10".
"The British government, like the entire international community, does not recognise the so-called Luhansk" and Donetsk people's republics, it said.